Alaska State RV Parks & Campgrounds for Android

By IROID MOBILE APPS $0.99

Developer's Description

By IROID MOBILE APPS

Alaska State Campgrounds & RV Parks provide OFFLINE detailed information about the Campgrounds and RV Parks.

For adventurers who enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, camping is a popular recreational activity. And when you go camping somewhere that has scenic views, the experience is even more enjoyable. Heres where to take in some of the most stunning views at Campgrounds in the United States.

>> Get the Alaska State State information like Culture, History, Symbols, Capital, Famous places etc. .

>> Know the Facts about the State, It is use to stay safe.

>> Lists the all Campgrounds in Alaska State State.

>> Provides near by info of each Campground.

>> Lists the all Amenities in each Campground.

>> Get directions from current location to Campground location.

>> Fully zoomable offline map contains Point of interests on them along with interactive guide. Just tap on any poi you can get the information for that along with routing information.

>> Search Nearest Places based on distance.

>> Near POIs search on GPS location.

>> Built-in compass.

>> Find list of available nearest Campgrounds, Parks, Restaurants, Bars, Hospitals, Drug Stores, Banks, ATM's, Shopping malls, Pizza huts, Gas Stations and Railway stations etc..

>> Night life activities and safety precautions Getting around info in State, tips for moving around and commuting with safety tips.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

