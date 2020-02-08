Our alarm clock will allow you not to miss an important meeting, not to be late for study, for work!

Meet our new version of your favorite alarm clock!

Now awakening will become even brighter and more interesting for you.

So, every day, our alarm clock will greet you with a new background, depending on the time of day and day of the week.

The updated design of our alarm clock will delight you every morning. We tried to take into account all your wishes and comments!

Alarm Clock for Android:

Alarm clock: wake up with music and tuned tunes, it is possible to set a random melody!

An infinite number of alarms: you definitely wont sleep and miss an important event!

Work in the background: the alarm will work, even if the application is inactive, works on all versions of Android.

Endless alarm: the melody sounds until you turn the alarm off or snooze it.

Timer: Use the timer to keep track of food preparation or playing sports!

Useful features:

Ability to set an alarm for selected dates

Various tests in order to surely wake you up:

math tasks,

scanning a QR code that can be placed anywhere,

color tests,

shaking test (will make any dormouse wake up)

Using the silent mode function, you can enjoy sleep peacefully

Especially for students, we have developed the function of even/odd weeks

A neat and multi-functional alarm clock for Android will make your awakening enjoyable!

In addition, you can use the timer, which is useful in various life situations from cooking to playing sports! You do not oversleep!

Try our alarm clock and let us know what you like and what not.

Why does the application request the following permissions:

* Camera allows application to use flash and cameras to scan QR code

* Photos / multimedia / files - in order to awaken you using your favorite music or signals

* Vibration - so the phone can wake you up with vibration

* Access to notifications - to enable do not disturb

* Running in the background - for the correct functioning of alarms