It is a free Alarm Clock application designed to create, edit and remove alarms in the easiest way.

Alarm Clock app's main advantage is that you can type in the time for an alarm directly instead of using a selector, pressing arrows or moving through a large list of numbers. You can just press the buttons for the hours and minutes of your new alarm directly in a numeric keyboard on screen, and that's it! You can also edit or remove alarms with just one touch, saving a lot of time when you need to setup your alarms.

Alarm Features:

Fastest setup method.

Alarm enabling/disabling with one touch.

Set a message for each alarm.

AM/PM or 24 hours format

Alarms sorted in the order they will ring.

Repeat alarms every week on certain days.

Select the alarm sound you want from all your phone's ringtones, songs and sounds.

Customize snooze duration.

1 button alarm snooze.

Wake up gently while volume and vibration increases slowly.

PLEASE CONTACT US at tritechtechnopoint@gmail.com for any issue or feature request prior to leave a bad comment, we would be pleased to provide you any help!

Thanks & Enjoy!