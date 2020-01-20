Alan Walker Song's Offline plus Lyrics application comes with lyrics in each song and this application can run OFFLINE (without the need for internet), presented for FREE and can be saved in EXTERNAL MEMORY.

The following albums and songs from Alan Walker :

# On my way

# Lost control

# Faded

# Lily

# Diamond heart

# Sing me to sleep

# Alone

# Are you lonely

# D*r*s*de

# Ignite

# Different world

# All falls down

# Legends never die (remix)

# Tired

# The spectre

# Stranger things

# Sheep

# Hope

# Intro

# Interlude

# Force

# Flying dreams

# Routine

Dislaimer :

All of content in this application is not our trademark. We only get the content from search engine and website. The copyright of all content in this application is fully owned by the creators, musicians and music labels are concerned. If you are the copyright holder of the songs contained in this application and are not pleasing your song displayed, please contact us via email developer and tell us about the status of your ownership on the song.