Complete Alamate Zahoor Imama Mahdi A.S book In Urdu. Hazart Imam Mahdi A.S the twelfth imam of Shia Muslims he disappear in samarra Mahdi is an ultimate savior of humankind who will emerge with Hazarat Isa (Jesus Christ) in order to fulfill their mission of bringing peace and justice to the world. Twelver Shia believe that imam almahdi was born in 869 (15 Shaban 255 AH) and assumed Imamate at 5 years of age following the death of his father Hasan al-Askar. This app contains history of imam Mahdi A.S the people who have seen imam Mahdi a.s their names are listed in this book. The incidents that will occur before the reappearance of imam Mahdi A.S. there are long accustoms about imam Mahdi a.s in this book. Imam Mahdi a.s will bring justice to this world when imam Mahdi will come. And what will be the situations in different countries. Alamat Zahoor Imama Mahdi is completely in Urdu . Alamat Zahoor Imama Mahdi is completely free for all muslims.

