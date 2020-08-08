Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuhu!

Now Install and Read or Listen Full Quran Without Internet!!!

App consists of Para/Juz 's PDFs:

Juz 1 Al Fatiha 1 Al Baqarah 141

Juz 2 Al Baqarah 142 Al Baqarah 252

Juz 3 Al Baqarah 253 Al Imran 92

Juz 4 Al Imran 93 An Nisaa 23

Juz 5 An Nisaa 24 An Nisaa 147

Juz 6 An Nisaa 148 Al Maidah 81

Juz 7 Al Maidah 82 Al Anam 110

Juz 8 Al Anam 111 Al Araf 87

Juz 9 Al Araf 88 Al Anfal 40

Juz 10 Al Anfal 41 At Tauba 92

Juz 11 At Tauba 93 Hud 5

Juz 12 Hud 6 Yusuf 52

Juz 13 Yusuf 53 Ibrahim 52

Juz 14 Al Hijr 1 An Nahl 128

Juz 15 Bani Israil 1 Al Kahf 74

Juz 16 Al Kahf 75 Ta Ha 135

Juz 17 Al Anbiyaa 1 Al Hajj 78

Juz 18 Al Muminun 1 Al Furqan 20

Juz 19 Al Furqan 21 An Naml 55

Juz 20 An Naml 56 Al Ankabut 45

Juz 21 Al Ankabut 46 Al Ahzab 30

Juz 22 Al Ahzab 31 Ya Sin 27

Juz 23 Ya Sin 28 Az Zumar 31

Juz 24 Az Zumar 32 Fussilat 46

Juz 25 Fussilat 47 Al Jathiya 37

Juz 26 Al Ahqaf 1 Az Zariyat 30

Juz 27 Az Zariyat 31 Al Hadid 29

Juz 28 Al Mujadila 1 At Tahrim 12

Juz 29 Al Mulk 1 Al Mursalat 50

Juz 30 An Nabaa 1 An Nas 6

And listen Quran Surah by Surah without any external download :

Al-Fatiha

Al-Baqara

An-Nisa

Yusuf (surah)

Ibrahim (surah)

Al-Kahf

Maryam (surah)

Al-Mu'minoon

Al-Furqan

As-Sajda

Ya Sin

Ghafir

Ad-Dukhan

Al-Jathiya

Muhammad (surah)

Qaf (surah)

Ar-Rahman

Al-Mujadila

Al-Hashr

Al-Mumtahina

As-Saff

Al-Jumua

Al-Munafiqun

At-Taghabun

At-Talaq

At-Tahrim

Al-Mulk

Nuh (surah)

Al-Jinn

Al-Qiyama

Al-Insan

An-Naba

An-Naziat

Abasa

At-Takwir

Al-Infitar

Al-Mutaffifin

Al-Inshiqaq

Al-Burooj

At-Tariq

Al-Ala

Al-Ghashiyah

Al-Fajr (surah)

Al-Balad

Ash-Shams

Al-Lail

Ad-Dhuha

Al-Inshirah

At-Tin

Al-Alaq

Al-Qadr (surah)

Al-Bayyina

Az-Zalzala

Al-Adiyat

Al-Qaria

At-Takathur

Al-Asr

Al-Humaza

Al-Fil

Quraysh (surah)

Al-Ma'un

Al-Kawthar

Al-Kafirun

An-Nasr

Al-Masad

Al-Ikhlas

Al-Falaq

Al-Nas

In Shaa Allah, remaining Surahs will be added soon...

Please do use and share. May Allah(SWT) shower his Blessings and guide us all now and always.

Jazak Allahu Khairan Kaseera!