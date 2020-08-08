Sign in to add and modify your software
Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuhu!
Now Install and Read or Listen Full Quran Without Internet!!!
App consists of Para/Juz 's PDFs:
Juz 1 Al Fatiha 1 Al Baqarah 141
Juz 2 Al Baqarah 142 Al Baqarah 252
Juz 3 Al Baqarah 253 Al Imran 92
Juz 4 Al Imran 93 An Nisaa 23
Juz 5 An Nisaa 24 An Nisaa 147
Juz 6 An Nisaa 148 Al Maidah 81
Juz 7 Al Maidah 82 Al Anam 110
Juz 8 Al Anam 111 Al Araf 87
Juz 9 Al Araf 88 Al Anfal 40
Juz 10 Al Anfal 41 At Tauba 92
Juz 11 At Tauba 93 Hud 5
Juz 12 Hud 6 Yusuf 52
Juz 13 Yusuf 53 Ibrahim 52
Juz 14 Al Hijr 1 An Nahl 128
Juz 15 Bani Israil 1 Al Kahf 74
Juz 16 Al Kahf 75 Ta Ha 135
Juz 17 Al Anbiyaa 1 Al Hajj 78
Juz 18 Al Muminun 1 Al Furqan 20
Juz 19 Al Furqan 21 An Naml 55
Juz 20 An Naml 56 Al Ankabut 45
Juz 21 Al Ankabut 46 Al Ahzab 30
Juz 22 Al Ahzab 31 Ya Sin 27
Juz 23 Ya Sin 28 Az Zumar 31
Juz 24 Az Zumar 32 Fussilat 46
Juz 25 Fussilat 47 Al Jathiya 37
Juz 26 Al Ahqaf 1 Az Zariyat 30
Juz 27 Az Zariyat 31 Al Hadid 29
Juz 28 Al Mujadila 1 At Tahrim 12
Juz 29 Al Mulk 1 Al Mursalat 50
Juz 30 An Nabaa 1 An Nas 6
And listen Quran Surah by Surah without any external download :
Al-Fatiha
Al-Baqara
An-Nisa
Yusuf (surah)
Ibrahim (surah)
Al-Kahf
Maryam (surah)
Al-Mu'minoon
Al-Furqan
As-Sajda
Ya Sin
Ghafir
Ad-Dukhan
Al-Jathiya
Muhammad (surah)
Qaf (surah)
Ar-Rahman
Al-Mujadila
Al-Hashr
Al-Mumtahina
As-Saff
Al-Jumua
Al-Munafiqun
At-Taghabun
At-Talaq
At-Tahrim
Al-Mulk
Nuh (surah)
Al-Jinn
Al-Qiyama
Al-Insan
An-Naba
An-Naziat
Abasa
At-Takwir
Al-Infitar
Al-Mutaffifin
Al-Inshiqaq
Al-Burooj
At-Tariq
Al-Ala
Al-Ghashiyah
Al-Fajr (surah)
Al-Balad
Ash-Shams
Al-Lail
Ad-Dhuha
Al-Inshirah
At-Tin
Al-Alaq
Al-Qadr (surah)
Al-Bayyina
Az-Zalzala
Al-Adiyat
Al-Qaria
At-Takathur
Al-Asr
Al-Humaza
Al-Fil
Quraysh (surah)
Al-Ma'un
Al-Kawthar
Al-Kafirun
An-Nasr
Al-Masad
Al-Ikhlas
Al-Falaq
Al-Nas
In Shaa Allah, remaining Surahs will be added soon...
Please do use and share. May Allah(SWT) shower his Blessings and guide us all now and always.
Jazak Allahu Khairan Kaseera!