Aiva Browser - Fast & Secure for Android

Aiva Browser is totally free web Browser for your Android Device. Aiva Browser is lightweight and fast mobile web browser. Try the best experience of Android Browser.

Its a pretty and fast web browser. We think you will be happy with Aiva. Aiva really a fastest browser ever. Its also have speed dial in home page, you can quick access with speed dial option.

Aiva use much less memory usage on your android devices. You just type URL or keyword on address bar and hit enter. Our browser automatically understand your input data and to brows internet. If you enter keyword thats automatically search on web. Aiva browser have HTML5 video player. That works smoothly. Aiva reduce page loading time and rendering speed. Aiva also have fastest JavaScript engine. Thats give you more smooth browsing experience. Aiva browser will late you know as soon as your Download are complete. Our download engine also super-fast. If you love to use new browser, Aiva is best for you. You got to love this one. Aiva Browser compresses data and speeds up internet surfing and helps you save a lot of celluar data traffic.

Aiva also support buffer less video. You can play video normal mode and full screen mode. For best experience with full screen mode, rotate your device. That also support pause, resume when playing. We hope Aiva will be your favorite browser.

You can use Aiva as your private browser or personal browser without any privacy risk. Aiva Browser can optimize Internet speed to give you great browsing experience! Aiva also provide you fast and secure internet surfing experience.

Aiva is Super fast Browser and thats only 3MB which is very tiny web browser. We hope you will be happy with Aiva. Best of Luck Aiva users.

Great Features:

Simple and Smart UI Design

JavaScript Support

Best Support HTML5

Speed Dial

No Push Notification

Privacy Protect

What's new in version 5.0.3

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 5.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
