Airyware Tuner is a professional chromatic strobe tuner. Powered by 64-bit NeatTimbre DSP engine, this app can help tune more than 400 string, brass, woodwind, and some percussion instruments. It is fast and accurate, try it for yourself!

Airyware Tuner feature list:

9 octave tuning range: 15 8000 Hz

up to 0.1 cent accuracy

true strobe tuning mode

linear needle meter

ambient noise reduction

A4 calibration: 300 600 Hz

calibration to live sound

waveform inspector (oscilloscope)

high-contrast display

sharp/flat/3b2# notations

scale transposition: 12 semitones

tone generator, pitch pipe: C2 B4

internal/external microphone support

400+ instruments, 900+ alt. tunings

customizable temperaments

customizable sweeteners

customizable stretched tunings

custom Railsback curve definition

string inharmonicity awareness

tempered note audition: C0 B7

favorite list of tunings

feature request gateway

After the trial period ends, you can purchase a full version license. Alternatively, you can keep using the trial version as long as you want, but expect a reminder to pop up periodically. There will be no other limitations.

Initially, the app was made for Windows smartphones in 2012 and got high recognition among professional musicians. Most user reviews say that Airyware Tuner is the best guitar tuner, however this app is not only for tuning guitars. It can help you tune more than 400 orchestral instruments including piano, violin, flute, bagpipe, trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, cello, mandolin, veena, church organ, harmonica, recorder, guitar, ukulele, bass, banjo, etc. It works equally well at stage, home, and street. It is beloved by bass guitar players and contrabassists. It is used by professional piano tuners and luthiers. With instant reaction, scientific precision, waveform inspector, denoiser, true strobe view this tuner is a choice of musicians who care about the best sound.