Airyware Tuner is a professional chromatic strobe tuner. Powered by 64-bit NeatTimbre DSP engine, this app can help tune more than 400 string, brass, woodwind, and some percussion instruments. It is fast and accurate, try it for yourself!
Airyware Tuner feature list:
9 octave tuning range: 15 8000 Hz
up to 0.1 cent accuracy
true strobe tuning mode
linear needle meter
ambient noise reduction
A4 calibration: 300 600 Hz
calibration to live sound
waveform inspector (oscilloscope)
high-contrast display
sharp/flat/3b2# notations
scale transposition: 12 semitones
tone generator, pitch pipe: C2 B4
internal/external microphone support
400+ instruments, 900+ alt. tunings
customizable temperaments
customizable sweeteners
customizable stretched tunings
custom Railsback curve definition
string inharmonicity awareness
tempered note audition: C0 B7
favorite list of tunings
feature request gateway
After the trial period ends, you can purchase a full version license. Alternatively, you can keep using the trial version as long as you want, but expect a reminder to pop up periodically. There will be no other limitations.
Initially, the app was made for Windows smartphones in 2012 and got high recognition among professional musicians. Most user reviews say that Airyware Tuner is the best guitar tuner, however this app is not only for tuning guitars. It can help you tune more than 400 orchestral instruments including piano, violin, flute, bagpipe, trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, cello, mandolin, veena, church organ, harmonica, recorder, guitar, ukulele, bass, banjo, etc. It works equally well at stage, home, and street. It is beloved by bass guitar players and contrabassists. It is used by professional piano tuners and luthiers. With instant reaction, scientific precision, waveform inspector, denoiser, true strobe view this tuner is a choice of musicians who care about the best sound.
