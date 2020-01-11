Hey police game lovers! Airplane prisoner transport is a realistic game with new criminal chase for your squad. That is, once again after police prisoner transporter bus, your prison duty calls in this city police scenario which awaits multiple roles for you. This simulation game is a complete prisoner transport duty in which you have to arrest criminals and take them to central jail prisoner cells. So this game allows jail criminals to be taken to central prisons in this realistic adventure game. As mentioned earlier, this prisoner transport duty has multiple roles for you that is to rush in high speed in your police car, bus coach and plane to transport prisoners to high security jail. So yes, you will also be an airplane pilot of modified and modern police planes to complete your transporter tasks.

