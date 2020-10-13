Airpod app displays the current battery state of your Apple AirPods generation 1/2 and Airpod Pro or your Beats by Dr. Dre (Gen 3).

Open this Airpod app to see the charge of your Apple AirPods / Beats by Dr. Dre. Or just use the notification (pro) if you just want take a quick look.

Supports

AirPod 1

AirPod 2

AirPod Pro (this is in Beta, AirPod Pro images coming soon!)

Features:

Using Airpod1/Airpod2 on Android like Iphone

Supports the current status of Airpod1/Airpod2 through various themes

- You can check battery information using various themes such as pink / black / dark.

The current battery information of the Airpod can be checked periodically via the notification alarm / GUI box

- You can observe the real-time battery information in the notification window, and also set the cycle.

You can use various functions (next song / previous song / volume up, down, etc.) by registering an event to Airpod twice touch / four touch.

* This feature must be manually activated in the settings.

The battery status is displayed with an interval size of 10% (Full | 95% | 85% ...), because the devices only send their battery state with this accuracy. Also the case of the AirPods misses a Bluetooth transmitter. Therefore, the battery level of the case is only displayed when at least one AirPod is inserted in the case.

The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) interface. The API for Bluetooth LE only works with Location Permission, because the beacons for indoor navigation also uses Bluetooth LE.

The only known way to customize AirPods and change the double-tap functionality is connecting with an iPhone or Macbook. After then you can use the changed the double-tap functionality with Android.

Huawei, Xiami, Vivo, Oppo and other Chinese branded phones may not work with this app. These companies don't always use standard Bluetooth hardware in their phones.