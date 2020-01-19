The Air Force Handbook 1, Airman App, version 2019 includes the complete handbook text, graphics, and images as well as the Little Blue Book and Little Brown Book text and narration. All of the handbook content is narrated and available to download by chapter and section. The Handbook App includes:

Ability to select one of two ranks to study for the advancement test (Staff Sergeant and Technical Sergeant)

Ability to use the Airmans Development selection as a reference and review area

Air Force Handbook text, graphics and images (version 2019) as HTML formatted for mobile device delivery

Full Audio recording by professional narrator of AF Handbook, Little Blue Book and Little Brown Book

Thousands of practice questions to prepare for the rank advancement test that are tailored to the selected rank being studied

Thousands of flashcards to reinforce content in preparation for the rank advancement test that are tailored to the selected rank being studied

Interactive Game with thousands of questions available to practice answering questions that are tailored to the selected rank being studied in a challenging content reinforcement gaming exercise

Ability to highlight key text and save on the mobile device to study later for information the user selects

Ability to add notes to pages of the Air Force Handbook and save on the mobile device to view later for information the user enters

Ability to bookmark key pages and save on the mobile device to study later for pages the user selects

Ability to flag flashcards and save on the mobile device to study later for flashcards the user selects

Ability to flag practice questions and save on the mobile device to study later for questions the user selects

Little Blue Book text and audio recording

Little Brown Book text and audio recording

Detailed help documentation for each function

This version of the 2019 AF Handbook study guide for Staff Sergeant, Technical Sergeant and an Airmans Development area is a stand-alone App and does not include a website, database, accounts, or login that sends out any information or allows the user to create accounts. All user entered information remains on the user device and no information is transmitted by the App.

Note: When you download the App and open it up, the App will begin to unpack and download all the features (flashcards, question, etc.) of the App. Do not close the App during this process. Closing the App will cause the features of the App to incorrectly download.