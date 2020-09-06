Join or Sign In

Air Density & Altitude: AirLab for iOS

By Jet Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Jet Lab

* Seamlessly integrates OpenWeatherMap, MET Meteorologisk institute, Amazon weather data, GPS and phone's onboard barometer to quickly and accurately calculate your air density, density altitude and rest very useful for tuners and aviators data

* Works great without cellular connection or barometer

* an work without access to your current location (we care about your privacy), you can manually select any place in the world on the map and get data for this place

This app provides:

This app can obtain automatically the position and altitude to get the temperature, pressure and humidity from the nearest weather station thought internet. Internal barometer is used on supported devices for better precision (from iPhone 6/6+ and newer iPads). If more accuracy is needed, a portable weather station can also be used. Application can run without GPS, WiFi and internet. If you're in internet range, you don't need to supply any data. If you're out of internet range, all you need to supply is the outside air temperature.

Great tool for pilots, drag racers, engine tuners, or anyone who needs to conveniently find their Air Density, Density Altitude, Dyno Correction Factor and rest of calculated data.

The application is made up of three tabs that are described next:

Results: In this tab are shown:

- Air Density

- Density Altitude

- Relative Air Density (RAD)

- Dew Point

- SAE - Dyno Correction Factor

- SAE - Relative Horsepower

- Station Pressure

- Saturation Vapor Pressure

- Virtual Temperature

- Actual Vapor Pressure

- Cumulus Cloud Base Height

- Dry Air

- Dry Air Pressure

- Volumetric Content of Oxygen

- Oxygen Pressure

In addition, the parameters used for the calculations are showed and can be changed (time, temperature, humidity, pressure and altitude).

For each of the parameters there is a detailed explanation (just tap on any parameter).

History: This tab contains the history of all calculating data. If you change the weather, the new data will be saved in history.

Weather: In this tab, you can set the values for current temperature, pressure, altitude and humidity.

Also this tab allows to use the GPS to get the current position and altitude, and connect to an external service (you can choose one weather data source from several possible) to get the weather conditions of the nearest weather station (temperature, pressure and humidity).

In addition, this application can work with a pressure sensor built into the iPhone. You can see if it is available on your device and turn it on or off.

Also, on this tab, you can enable alerts about possible carburetor icing.

The app let you use different measure units: C y F for temperatures, meter and feet for altitude, and mb, hPa, mmHg, inHg y atm for pressures.

If you have any doubt about using this App, please, contact us. We answer every question, and we take care of all comments from our users to try to improve our software. We are also users of this application.

EULA: http://www.jet-lab.org/terms-of-use/

