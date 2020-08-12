Aimee's Dance Academy is a premier dance, cheer and tumbling studio. Instructing students from ages two years old and up in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, cheer, and tumbling.

We offer a variety of programs for boys and girls; preschool/recreational tumbling, competitive cheer & dance, level up workshops, birthday parties, camps, open gym, kids night out and other fun activities.

The ADA app allows you to register for classes, parties and special events at our studio. The ADA calendar, social media links, and contact information are also easily accessible from the app.

CLASS SCHEDULES

- Have a class in mind? Search by program, level, day, and time. You can register or even put yourself on a wait list.

FUN ACTIVITIES

- Quick and easy access to register for all of our fun activities including workshops, camp and birthday parties.

FACILITY STATUS

- Need to know if classes are cancelled due to holidays? The ADA app will be the first to let you know.

**Receive push notifications for closings, upcoming camp days, registration openings, special announcements, and workshops.

The Aimee's Dance Academy app is an easy-to-use, on-the-go way to access everything ADA has to offer right from your smartphone.