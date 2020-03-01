From the makers of Aimees Babies eight early childhood development apps that have been featured on the Rachael Ray show, highlighted in Iphone Essentials magazine with a 10/10 rating, and used in the United Kingdoms Baby and You Initiative, the Word Gap App was winning awards before it was even released!

The word gap app is currently one of the five finalists in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Word Gap Challenge to bridge the word gap, a national health crisis that causes low-income children to start kindergarten at a disadvantage. The word gap is the amount of words that children do not hear when their parents do not adequately interact with them in the first three years, when childrens brains develop 85% of their full potential.

The Word Gap App, a revolutionary idea to solve the word gap problem, uses over 200 high-definition video clips to demonstrate positive interactions between parent and child. Extremely user-friendly, the Word Gap App addresses the importance of managing the stress of a new parent, providing tips on asking for help, and a database of national resources to help any new parent.

When you open the app, choose from either English or Spanish or switch back and forth between the two languages to manage stress, watch videos and learn the words to over 100 nursery rhymes and original songs to use to interact with your child.

The entire app is built on a point system! Earn points just for watching video clips. Try to beat your point accumulation from one week to the next so you have some measure of how much you learn about early development and literacy and interact with your child.

Text notifications remind you to talk to your child while the word gap hacks section offers ideas and tips to truly change your behavior so you incorporate talking to your child into your daily routine, making them smarter, better readers, and improve their vocabulary.

Learn speech and language milestone for each age and fun ideas to enhance your childs development before they are even born. The app grows with the child, offering suggestions from before birth through kindergarten, enhancing kindergarten readiness and important academic skills to set your child up for success in school and a lifetime of new learning.

Written by a pediatric occupational therapist and creator of Aimees Babies, this app offers a wealth of knowledge for all parents of young children.

Dont let your child fall victim to the word gap. Learn all the exciting ways of interacting with your baby all day long to foster a relationship of respect, better behaved toddlers, and better educated pre-schoolers.

Research shows that babies who have parents who know how to interact with them to build important developmental milestones do better in school, perform better on tests, have higher rates of graduation and significantly lower drop-out rates.

Help set your baby up for a lifetime of success. Download Aimees Babies Word Gap App today!