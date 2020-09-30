Ahlawi App is a special application for Al-Ahli Saudi Club fans , that provides you:

Information about the entire history of the club.

A reliable source of football matches information,

A source of exclusive news for Al Ahli Club.

Permanent discounts and exclusive offers on many products and services in various fields such as restaurants, cafes, clinics, fashion, tourism and hotels through more than 250 partners spread in more than 500 branches around the Kingdom

Download the app now and be one near to your favorite team.