X

Aggreko Remote Monitoring 2.0 for iOS

By Aggreko PLC Free

Developer's Description

By Aggreko PLC

The Aggreko Remote Monitoring mobile application gives users access to equipment status as it relates to thousands of critical equipment parameters while it is on a customers site, such as:

Load capacity

Run hours

Fuel levels

GPS location

Users will also be notified of any critical performance alarms and contacted immediately by Aggrekos 24/7 Remote Operations Center (ROC), a one-of-its-kind response team staffed by expert technicians to diagnose, respond and remotely fix issues when possible. Case studies, calculators used to plan for and ensure proper power and sizing configurations, and access to live customer support is also accessible. Other features include:

Find Aggreko rental centres Easily locate your local rental centres.

View case studies Search our library for examples of how we can help you.

Power calculators & tools All the tools you need to manage your equipment.

Enquire now Need equipment now? Use the enquiry tool to contact your local sales representative.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.13

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 2.2.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping