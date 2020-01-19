The Aggreko Remote Monitoring mobile application gives users access to equipment status as it relates to thousands of critical equipment parameters while it is on a customers site, such as:

Load capacity

Run hours

Fuel levels

GPS location

Users will also be notified of any critical performance alarms and contacted immediately by Aggrekos 24/7 Remote Operations Center (ROC), a one-of-its-kind response team staffed by expert technicians to diagnose, respond and remotely fix issues when possible. Case studies, calculators used to plan for and ensure proper power and sizing configurations, and access to live customer support is also accessible. Other features include:

Find Aggreko rental centres Easily locate your local rental centres.

View case studies Search our library for examples of how we can help you.

Power calculators & tools All the tools you need to manage your equipment.

Enquire now Need equipment now? Use the enquiry tool to contact your local sales representative.