Aggregator brings filters and proper notifications to Android news readers.

Features:

- Filters news by title or content to display only the important bits

- Notifies you about all unread or just new items since your last check

- Per-feed custom background update intervals

- Feed auto discovery support

- RSS and Atom support

- Dark and Light themes

- User-defined feed categories

- Feed entry sharing

- Import/export feeds from/to OPML file

- No ads!