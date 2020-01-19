X

Aggregator brings filters and proper notifications to Android news readers.

Features:

- Filters news by title or content to display only the important bits

- Notifies you about all unread or just new items since your last check

- Per-feed custom background update intervals

- Feed auto discovery support

- RSS and Atom support

- Dark and Light themes

- User-defined feed categories

- Feed entry sharing

- Import/export feeds from/to OPML file

- No ads!

What's new in version 2.22.000

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 2.22.000

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

