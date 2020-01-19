Aggregator brings filters and proper notifications to Android news readers.
Features:
- Filters news by title or content to display only the important bits
- Notifies you about all unread or just new items since your last check
- Per-feed custom background update intervals
- Feed auto discovery support
- RSS and Atom support
- Dark and Light themes
- User-defined feed categories
- Feed entry sharing
- Import/export feeds from/to OPML file
- No ads!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.