X

Agenda calendar & scheduler for iOS

By Pavel Zryumov Free

Developer's Description

By Pavel Zryumov

The Agenda app will help you plan your day and focus on your most important goals.

You can save a lot of important information about your daily events:

- Reminders: single, weekly, monthly, annual.

- Tasks with the ability to set deadlines;

- Income and expenses;

- Pictures and audio;

- Contacts.

All the information will be also available on all of your devices: iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iWatch due to synchronization. All your events will also be available in the Apple calendar.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.9

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 3.2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 and watchOS 3.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping