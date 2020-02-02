The Agenda app will help you plan your day and focus on your most important goals.

You can save a lot of important information about your daily events:

- Reminders: single, weekly, monthly, annual.

- Tasks with the ability to set deadlines;

- Income and expenses;

- Pictures and audio;

- Contacts.

All the information will be also available on all of your devices: iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iWatch due to synchronization. All your events will also be available in the Apple calendar.