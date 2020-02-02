The Agenda app will help you plan your day and focus on your most important goals.
You can save a lot of important information about your daily events:
- Reminders: single, weekly, monthly, annual.
- Tasks with the ability to set deadlines;
- Income and expenses;
- Pictures and audio;
- Contacts.
All the information will be also available on all of your devices: iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iWatch due to synchronization. All your events will also be available in the Apple calendar.
