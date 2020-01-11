Hunting wild jungle animals is fun when one is a professional hunter as an amateur will endanger his life in trying to kill furious beasts.
This game is a brand new real hunting and sniper shooting experience which you might not been able to get in your real life. Those who cannot risk their life hunting wild animals can enjoy real hunting experience by playing this game.
Deer Hunter 2016 is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for some extra items.
Their are different 9 guns, a big collection of Guns available to shoot. Guns are:
1) Pistol
2) Sniper Gun
3) Rifle Gun
4) Shoot Gun
5) Advance Shoot Gun
6) HKG36K Gun
7) HKMP5 Gun
8) Heavy Gun
9) M79 Bazoka
This Game Differs from all other Shooting Games due to its Unique Controller and New African Animals.
Unique Game Features
-- 4 Different Gun Controllers
-- New African Jungle Animals
-- Real Jungle Environment
-- Real Desert Environment
-- Real Greenery Environment
Animals To Hunt
1st Level
-- Deer
-- Stag
2nd Level
-- Gazelle
-- Zebra
3rd Level
-- Lion
-- Tiger
-- Cheetah
4rth Level
-- Rhinoceros
-- Buffalo
5th Level
-- Giraffe
-- Elephant
6th Level
-- Dromedary
-- Camel
7th Level
-- Gorila
-- Hyena
8th Level
-- Bear
-- Wolf
