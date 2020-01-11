Hunting wild jungle animals is fun when one is a professional hunter as an amateur will endanger his life in trying to kill furious beasts.

This game is a brand new real hunting and sniper shooting experience which you might not been able to get in your real life. Those who cannot risk their life hunting wild animals can enjoy real hunting experience by playing this game.

Deer Hunter 2016 is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for some extra items.

Their are different 9 guns, a big collection of Guns available to shoot. Guns are:

1) Pistol

2) Sniper Gun

3) Rifle Gun

4) Shoot Gun

5) Advance Shoot Gun

6) HKG36K Gun

7) HKMP5 Gun

8) Heavy Gun

9) M79 Bazoka

This Game Differs from all other Shooting Games due to its Unique Controller and New African Animals.

Unique Game Features

-- 4 Different Gun Controllers

-- New African Jungle Animals

-- Real Jungle Environment

-- Real Desert Environment

-- Real Greenery Environment

Animals To Hunt

1st Level

-- Deer

-- Stag

2nd Level

-- Gazelle

-- Zebra

3rd Level

-- Lion

-- Tiger

-- Cheetah

4rth Level

-- Rhinoceros

-- Buffalo

5th Level

-- Giraffe

-- Elephant

6th Level

-- Dromedary

-- Camel

7th Level

-- Gorila

-- Hyena

8th Level

-- Bear

-- Wolf

