African Cornrow Hairstyles & Braids for Women for Android

By Nerubian Free

Developer's Description

By Nerubian

Today, cornrow hairstyles are different from cornrow styles 2011. A popular and very fashionable hairstyle for women these days, is cornrows. This makes hair practical as well as stylish, as it helps to keep longer hair out of the way. This makes it perfect for working out and wearing hats. It may take a little time to learn how to make cornrows. However, with some patience and practice, one can learn the process. Here are some tips to consider.

Deciding on What You Want

Before you start, it is a good idea to know exactly what your hair will look like. You can write a plan down or you may wish to look online or through publications to get ideas. These things will help you formulate the best plan for your new hairstyle. cornrow men is best for stylist men style.

Water and the Hair

Make sure that your hair is damp, but it should not be completely saturated. One good method is to simply use a spray bottle. It may be a good idea to mix some detangling product with the water. This will help to relax the hair, and you may not have to pull so hard on it. Another method is to mix some hair conditioner with the water. cornrow braids photos in this application could show you the best ideas about latest hairstyles.

Hair Parts

Select some hair to begin and part it from the rest. It may be a good idea to move hair around it, out of your way. Some people use a pigtail for hair that is not being used. cornrow tutorial is very easy to be followed. cornrows hairstyles men are very simple hairstyle that is easy to be used.

Braiding and Separating

The hair that you select needs to be formed into there strands. Braid these strands twice and this should make two stitches. While grasping the outer two strands, add more hair to the strand in the middle. You should now have three strands to continue working with. This part of the process is vital, as it keeps braids close to the scalp. Continue braiding and do not forget to add extra hair to the middle strand. Do this until you finish the braid. cornrow braids are different from another easy hairstyles.

Securing the Braid

When you finish each braid, you will need to secure it. If not, it will simply unravel. There are many good products like clips and beads that will work fine. Refrain from using rubber bands, unless they are made for hair. Normal rubber bands may be too tight and they may damage hair. cornrow updo combined with latest fashion styles are very good to be tried.

Pictures of female cornrow styles - Braiding hair into cornrows is not too difficult. It may take a little time and patience to get used to it. The hair must be damp but not soaked. Part out a section of hair to braid. Form it into three strands. Braid the strands twice and then add additional hair to the center strand. This keeps your braids close to your head. Secure each braid with a good hair product and not normal rubber bands.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

