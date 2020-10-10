Join or Sign In

AfghanTvHub | Live Afghan TV for Android

By LiveTvHub Free

Developer's Description

By LiveTvHub

Watch All Live TV Channels From Afghanistan Live Anywhere On Your Mobile Phone!

With this app you will be able to watch your channels in any part of the world on mobile data and wifi and guess what?

Its Completely Free!

We offer a range of live Afghan channels such as:

-Tolo

-Tolo News

-Lemar

-1TV (One Tv)

-Zhwandoon

And Many More...

If there are any channels that you would like us to add feel free to leave us an email and we will try our best to add it as soon as possible.

Please note that we do not host any of the content. This application only contains 3rd party streams which can be found freely on the internet. All of the channels are also Free To Air channels which can be watched freely online. We are not responsible for the content of the channels. We just provide a way to watch it all in one place. All content is the copyright of their respective owners.

If there are still any issues or if you are the owner of any of the channels and would like us to remove it from the app, please contact us immediately via email at...

App.AfghanTvHub@hotmail.com

...and we will remove the stream as soon as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

