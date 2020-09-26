Join or Sign In

Aesthetics & Beauty Yeovil for iOS

By Rachel Clements Free

Developer's Description

By Rachel Clements

Aesthetics & Beauty Yeovil App allows you to book your appointments for The Aesthetics Room & The Beauty Room Yeovil both located at 73-75 Princes St, Yeovil BA20 1EE.

The App includes Opening Times, Contact Information, Online Booking 24/7, Message Centre, Treatment Information, Prices, Consultation Forms and After Appointment Care.

Treatments available at The Beauty Room Yeovil:

The Nail Bar

The Brow Bar

Eyelashes

Waxing

Facials

A-Lift Non Surgical Facial

Treatments available at The Aesthetics Room Yeovil:

IPL/RF Laser Hair Removal

Blemish Removal

Dermal Fillers

Sunekos & Jalupro

Anti-Wrinkle Treatments

Radio Frequency

Cryotherapy

Advanced Aesthetic Facials

Microneedling

Microblading Eyebrows

Tattoo Removal NdYag

Electrolysis Hair Removal

Vitamin B12 Injections

Sclerotherapy

Carbon Laser Facial

Eyelash Growth Serum

We look forward to seeing you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
