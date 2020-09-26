Sign in to add and modify your software
Aesthetics & Beauty Yeovil App allows you to book your appointments for The Aesthetics Room & The Beauty Room Yeovil both located at 73-75 Princes St, Yeovil BA20 1EE.
The App includes Opening Times, Contact Information, Online Booking 24/7, Message Centre, Treatment Information, Prices, Consultation Forms and After Appointment Care.
Treatments available at The Beauty Room Yeovil:
The Nail Bar
The Brow Bar
Eyelashes
Waxing
Facials
A-Lift Non Surgical Facial
Treatments available at The Aesthetics Room Yeovil:
IPL/RF Laser Hair Removal
Blemish Removal
Dermal Fillers
Sunekos & Jalupro
Anti-Wrinkle Treatments
Radio Frequency
Cryotherapy
Advanced Aesthetic Facials
Microneedling
Microblading Eyebrows
Tattoo Removal NdYag
Electrolysis Hair Removal
Vitamin B12 Injections
Sclerotherapy
Carbon Laser Facial
Eyelash Growth Serum
We look forward to seeing you!