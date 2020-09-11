Join or Sign In

Adventure Baby: Care & Play for iOS

By Dang Nguyen Trang Free

Developer's Description

By Dang Nguyen Trang

Do you like to take care of the newborn baby and the rest of the kids of the daycare school? You can now play these funny games with all the babysitter activities and adventures you can imagine! The parents work a lot nowadays so they need to leave the kids in the daycare kindergarten for them to have fun and meet many new friends! Start helping the babysitting staff of this daycare games and take care of kids of all ages! You will enjoy the learning games and the nanny dress up levels where you will be able to change the clothing of the gorgeous nanny of the daycare!

Come now to live hundreds of adventures taking care of the baby, the newborn or the kids of this daycare! Help the nanny to teach some awesome lessons to the children and learn how to become the best daycare nanny of these baby care adventures! Play now!

Do not wait anymore! If you dream of taking care of the newborn baby and be able to be in charge of the cleaning up and the nursery, this is the chance to make your dreams come true with these amazing baby adventures! The newborn kids are adorable and they need a special care because. Help with the chores of the baby nursery and learn all about newborn kids! You will have hours of fun in these baby games!

Features of these newborn games and adventures!

- Great nursery atmosphere and sounds!

- Live different nanny and baby adventures!

- Make sure all the kids have what they need!

- Progress through the levels of these games to learn all about newborn kids!

- Share your adventures with your friends!

The baby care adventures are waiting for you! Do not miss a minute and start enjoying the daycare games! Play now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
