Organic Chemistry provides a comprehensive discussion of the basic principles of organic chemistry in their relation to a host of other fields in both physical and biological sciences.

This book will be of interest to chemists, life scientists, food scientists, pharmacists, and students in the physical and life sciences.

Problems and solutions in physical Chemistry has been conceived to meet the specific requirements of the students preparing for JEE (Main and advance). this book provides a comprehensive and systematic coverage of questions and enables quick application of concepts through rigorous practice. The problems are graded as per JEE Main and Advanced level with exhaustive solutions followed by topic-wise practice questions. Step-wise solutions to advance questions incorporated to achieve target with good score. Written in a structured manner, The soul of the title is to make the aspirants competent enough to crack the uncertainty of success in the JEE. Features: includes more than 8000 MCQs according to latest JEE pattern with detailed solution questions graded as per main and advance level knowledge, analysis, application level 1 and 2 problems for JEE Main and advance incorporated with step-wise solutions all questions types as per JEE (Main and advance): - single and multiple Correct choice type - comprehension type - Assertion Reason type - matrix match type - integer type br>

Table of Contents: br>Chapter 1. Mole Concept br>Chapter 2. Equivalent concept br>Chapter 3. Gaseous state br>Chapter 4. Thermodynamics br>Chapter 5. Thermochemistry br>Chapter 6. Chemical Equilibrium br>Chapter 7. Ionic Equilibrium br>Chapter 8. Electrochemistry br>Chapter 9. Solid state br>Chapter 10. Liquid solution br>Chapter 11. Chemical Kinetics br>Chapter 12. Surface Chemistry br>Chapter 13. Atomic Structure br>Chapter 14. Nuclear Chemistry.

The Logic of Organic Reaction Mechanism

2. Experimental Tools

3. Problem Solving Strategy

4. Detailed Solutions

Table of Contents

1: Structure and Bonding in Organic Compounds

1.1 Brief Review of Atomic Structure

1.2 Atomic Properties

1.3 Ionic and Covalent Bonds

1.4 Strategies for Writing Lewis Structures

1.5 Formal Charge

1.6 Molecular Geometry

1.7 Resonance Structures

1.8 Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory

1.9 Dipole Moments

1.10 Molecular Orbital Theory

1.11 The Hydrogen Molecule

1.12 Bonding in Carbon Compounds

1.17 Effect of Hybridization on Bond Length and Bond Strength

1.18 Hybridization of Nitrogen

1.19 Hybridization of Oxygen

Exercises

2: Part I: Functional Groups and Their Properties

2.1 Introduction to Functional Groups: Hydrocarbons and Haloalkanes

2.2 Functional Groups that Contain Oxygen

2.5 Structural Formulas

2.6 Bond-Line Structures

2.7 Isomers

Part II: Identification of Functional Groups by Infrared Spectroscopy

2.8 Spectroscopy

2.9 Infrared Spectroscopy

3: Introduction to Organic Reaction Mechanisms

4: Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Structures and Reactions

5: Alkenes Structures and Properties

6: Alkenes: Addition Reactions

7: Alkynes

8: Stereochemistry

9: Haloalkanes and Alcohols: Introduction to Nucleophilic Substitution and Elimination Reactions

10: Nucleophilic Substitution and Elimination Reactions

11: Conjugated Alkenes and Allylic Systems

12: Arenes and Aromaticity

13: Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

14: Methods for Structure Determination Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Mass Spectrometry

*Balaji Advanced Problems in Organic Chemistry Part 1 upto page 240

*Balaji Chapter 1 to 5 Problems in Inorganic Chemistry Advanced

*Balaji Chapter 6 to 11 Problems in Inorganic Chemistry Advanced

*Solution Advanced Problems in Organic Chemistry Part 2 up to Page 240

*Solution to Advanced Problems in Organic Chemistry Part 1 up to Page 137 Alkenes

*Problems and Solutions in Inorganic Chemistry for IIT JEE main and Advanced by V Joshi Cengage Part 1 up to Chapter 4 Qualitative Inorganic Analysis

*Balaji Chapter 6 to 11 Problems in Inorganic Chemistry