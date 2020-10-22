Having trouble keeping track of your mobile data? Probably not considering all the hassle it entails. Advanced Data Manager is a handy data monitoring app that can help you take control of your mobile data. It keeps track of both your Mobile and Wi-Fi Internet data usage and provides alerts as well as notifications when you are nearing the limit of your mobile data plan, ensuring you avoid overage fees. Some key features include:

- App Level Data Monitoring: Track your data usage on mobile, Wi-Fi, and roaming

- Restrict Data: Create profiles that can be easily managed to restrict data for specific apps. This means you can create a vacation profile, work profile, and more to ensure you wont be charged overage fees. For example, you can restrict data usage for certain apps when roaming. Setup multiple profiles in a few clicks.

- App Data Tracker: Find out which apps are eating up your mobile data

- Alarms: Set custom usage alarms to avoid overage charges and bill shock

- Shared Plans: Set up a shared or family plan and track usage across all members of your data plan

- Data Usage History: Track historical consumption to ensure you are on the right mobile data plan

Simply download and install the app on your device and set your daily data limit. Youll be notified when your daily data counter goes above the predefined limit. Reduce your data usage and save money!

We value your feedback and would love to hear from you. Please rate us using the link available within the app.