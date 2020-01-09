X

Advance Minich Simulator Of G.B.A for Android

By Instinct KI Development. Free

Developer's Description

By Instinct KI Development.

The quest of this game begins when Our Hero is chosen by the king to seek the help of his best friend after Vaati, searching for the Light Force, had destroyed the famous Blade, releasing evil monsters into the nation, and petrified The Princess.

So we'll let you discover the journey that our Mighty hero Zeruda will face

Keep in mind that the app UI is clean and very easy to use.

Also some feature this app provide is fast forwarding and very fast emulating for gba files and retro classic roms

PLEASE NOTE :

We are not affiliated in any way with "the Original Owners of the company". This application complies with the guidelines of the United States copyright law of "fair use". If you believe there is a direct violation of copyright or trademark that does not meet the "fair use" guidelines, contact us directly.

This application DOES NOT CONTAIN THE ROM OF THE GAME. It is only an emulator to run your personal rom and was not created to encourage piracy or any related policy strike against Fushigi no bshi. It was a visual creation for the true fans of this game saga.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.6560

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 6.6560

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

