Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Adlock - AdBlock & WebLock App for iOS

By Ravi Varshani Free

Developer's Description

By Ravi Varshani

Improves your browsing experience up to 1000x times Better

App Provides you an advance features to save your Time & Money and Improves your Browsing Quality

Block ads in Single Tap, it will help to track your privacy,

Save your Mobile Data, Reduce Battery Consume ,etc

Avoid that annoying content you don't want to see

We have Developed App to Make your Browsing Experience Great

Your Kids can Browse Safely without ads, it will help to concentrate on browsing

- Block Ads

- You can Enter Custom URL for particular Site to Block ads

- Improve your Load Time

- Save Mobile Data

- Fast Browsing

Create a completely customizable list with your favorite websites & unlock all contents from these pages just typing their URL's. Create your White List

Subscription conditions:

- we offer several Premium Subscription options: Weekly subscription for $4.99 USD for 1 week, yearly subscription for $39.99 USD for 1 year

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. From that moment and further, subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- Note: any unused portion of a free trial period (if offered) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

- You can cancel subscription anytime by turning off auto-renewal through your iTunes account settings after purchase. This must be done 24 hours before the end of subscription period to avoid being charged. The cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of the current subscription period, and you will be downgraded to the free service.

Need more information:

Our Privacy Policy:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/10M-IgMiipsh5TgfmixQAaNArAP2syqWaLWCs0ro1tM0/edit

Our Terms of Service:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/12ZnqTtSioeUVoVBaiJEsNH-Us_VBsMD1gn7KB1qYizg/edit

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now