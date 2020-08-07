Improves your browsing experience up to 1000x times Better

App Provides you an advance features to save your Time & Money and Improves your Browsing Quality

Block ads in Single Tap, it will help to track your privacy,

Save your Mobile Data, Reduce Battery Consume ,etc

Avoid that annoying content you don't want to see

We have Developed App to Make your Browsing Experience Great

Your Kids can Browse Safely without ads, it will help to concentrate on browsing

- Block Ads

- You can Enter Custom URL for particular Site to Block ads

- Improve your Load Time

- Save Mobile Data

- Fast Browsing

Create a completely customizable list with your favorite websites & unlock all contents from these pages just typing their URL's. Create your White List

Subscription conditions:

- we offer several Premium Subscription options: Weekly subscription for $4.99 USD for 1 week, yearly subscription for $39.99 USD for 1 year

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. From that moment and further, subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- Note: any unused portion of a free trial period (if offered) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

- You can cancel subscription anytime by turning off auto-renewal through your iTunes account settings after purchase. This must be done 24 hours before the end of subscription period to avoid being charged. The cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of the current subscription period, and you will be downgraded to the free service.

Need more information:

Our Privacy Policy:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/10M-IgMiipsh5TgfmixQAaNArAP2syqWaLWCs0ro1tM0/edit

Our Terms of Service:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/12ZnqTtSioeUVoVBaiJEsNH-Us_VBsMD1gn7KB1qYizg/edit