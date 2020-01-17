X

Addy's Fine Wine & Spirits for Android

By Bottlecapps Free

Developer's Description

By Bottlecapps

Our store is the next wave in a truly unique adult beverage purchasing

experience. Our highly trained, professional staff is always on hand, and ready to

answer any questions you may have concerning your purchase.

At our store, you will experience the selection and pricing that you have come to

expect from large retailers, while, at the same time, enjoying the service and

intimacy of smaller boutique stores. With the best selection in the immediate

area, we are sure that we have everything you need and want. Cheers!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.1

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 10.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping