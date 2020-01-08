X

Address.Book for iOS

By Nazir Zaman $0.99

Developer's Description

By Nazir Zaman

Address.Book application is designed to store addresses. Store addresses in one location, separate them into categories. Your favourite places, work, clients, school, hospital, fitness center and other addresses will always be at hand. You will always be able to quickly build a route to the selected address. Just turn on the app, select the address, and select the application in which you want to build the route.

Available multiple navigation applications:

- Standard Apple Map

- Google Maps (Copyright Google, Inc)

- Yandex Maps (Copyright Yandex, LLC)

- Yandex Navigation (Copyright Yandex, LLC)

- Waze App

- Maps.me

Use Uber to order taxi to the address destination from your current location.

Take advantage of new and improved "Address.Book" on your devices - the app has been optimised for Apple's latest and greatest.

Looking forward for your feedback and suggestion in the Settings section.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Free
Find the best places in town and the information you need to get there.
iOS
Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Free
Join drivers in your area and share real-time traffic & road info to save time and gas money.
iOS
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
The ultimate transit app for complex cities.
iOS
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Trail Maker

Free
Ever want to make a trail?
iOS
Trail Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping