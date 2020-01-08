Address.Book application is designed to store addresses. Store addresses in one location, separate them into categories. Your favourite places, work, clients, school, hospital, fitness center and other addresses will always be at hand. You will always be able to quickly build a route to the selected address. Just turn on the app, select the address, and select the application in which you want to build the route.

Available multiple navigation applications:

- Standard Apple Map

- Google Maps (Copyright Google, Inc)

- Yandex Maps (Copyright Yandex, LLC)

- Yandex Navigation (Copyright Yandex, LLC)

- Waze App

- Maps.me

Use Uber to order taxi to the address destination from your current location.

Take advantage of new and improved "Address.Book" on your devices - the app has been optimised for Apple's latest and greatest.

Looking forward for your feedback and suggestion in the Settings section.