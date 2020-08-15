Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Addison Rae Video Call & Chat Prank for Android

By Dev.Mosif Free

Developer's Description

By Dev.Mosif

Addison Rae fake Call, today you can prank your friends and joke with them, Connect to Addison Rae fake Call video chat by clicking on the phony chat button and have fun with Addison Rae call with your friends.

you can make Addison Rae real chat and call

Addison Rae calls you: Fake call and video call application to accompany your days in your free time when you feel lonely and dull, then entertain yourself with fake calls from your idol. Get and download this application right away for free. You will explore how to close you are to your favorite.

Features:

-Addison Rae Video Call & Chat Simulator Prank

- Run the application normally.

- I set the call.

- Addison Rae voices will be played when you answer the call.

- The video of Addison Rae in her house will be played when you answer the call.

- have a texting conversation with Addison Rae

- Answer the fake incoming call from the Addison Rae

DISCLAIMER:

This Fake Call Video and chat directed by "Fans" And it's merely unofficial. If we molest copyright, let us know, and it will be removed immediately.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now