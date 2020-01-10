Addison Lee Global Car Service

Book a professional car on-demand, or schedule a car ride up to three months in advance. Whether you need a taxi or black car service to get across town, or an airport shuttle to catch a business flight, you can rely on Addison Lee as a reliable alternative to get you to your destination in style.

Download the Addison Lee car app today and experience smooth travel with our executive car service and your own private driver. From New York to Boston, Chicago to New Jersey, we are dedicated to providing business class travel that goes beyond a regular cab company, wherever you are.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy your ride with Addison Lee. We are always at your service.

Why choose Addison Lee over another taxi app?

Signing up is a quick and easy:

Simply download and register using your email address. The system will automatically associate you with your existing account or create a new account for you.

Manage your bookings at the touch of a button.

View all existing car reservations.

Effortlessly handle new, changed and cancelled bookings with real-time pricing.

See upcoming and live reservations instantly.

View historical trips including completed and cancelled journeys.

Track your trip every step of the journey:

Track your drivers arrival and well notify you when they have arrived at your pick-up location.

Using the latest technology, we ensure that when travel plans change, we can too.

Your trip status includes all the details of your private driver.

Let us know how your ride was and rate your driver.