Make your videos more beautiful and expressive with video text editor app by adding text on videos! Text to video is the simplest video editor app in which you can easily customize your videos, save them in your phone gallery and also share on social media with loved ones.

Add text to video let you add text on your videos and photos. You can choose variety of colors, backgrounds, fonts for videos and make an awesome customize video to share with your friends and family. Select a video from your gallery then just add text to video and done. You can also trim, cut, rotate, create slow motion video by changing the video speed, and merge videos with video editing app.

Change the text color as per your choice in text editor app and also add different stickers on the video there are various stickers available that you can choose according to your choice. Text to video is also a video merger app in which you can spice up different videos and be the best vlogger by adding video effects, themes, wallpapers and filters on it.

You can also rotate video by 90 degree easily modify videos vertically and horizontally. Flip videos up to down or left to right with simple rotating tools for video editing app. Text on photos feature is also added in video text editor app that allows you to write text on photos with different backgrounds, stickers and layouts. Import photo from camera or gallery and add text with cool fonts, color and colorful backgrounds to make your memorable photo unforgettable. Write text on photo, apply effects and share on social platforms.

Video editor for text on videos is easy to use editing app in which you can also create videos with photos just select photos of your choice and create them into video. It is developed by keeping in mind the user convenience so that it will be more useful for every single user. Try it now for better video editing, video merging, text on videos, and text editing on photos with many other features.

Features Add Text to Videos :

Add text on videos

Add text on photos

Merge videos in video merger app

Trim, cut, and rotate videos

Cool fonts, colorful backgrounds, and stickers in video text editor

Fast and slow motion to adjust and control the speed of video clip

Photos to videos

Sharing on social media

Download now Add Text to videos-Photo video editor and write text on videos easily in a much better way. Do give us your valuable feedback so that we can make improvements in future if required.