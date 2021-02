AdBlocker is a content blocker for Safari. The app improves the browsing experience of Safari by blocking unwanted adverts in the webpages you visit.

By removing these ads from the websites you usually visit on Safari:

- Pages you visit will load faster than before as adverts no longer need to be loaded.

- Less data is used, helping you to preserve your data allowance set by your carrier.

- Less power is used as Safari does not need to process as much data.

Best of all, AdBlocker installs directly into Safari. This means that once you have installed our app, you can use Safari just like you always have but without the nuisance of adverts.