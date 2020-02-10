Apple's Activity app gives you a new challenge each month. With ActivityChamp, it is easier than ever to track your progress through those challenges: it integrates with Apple's Health app to read relevant data and gets you insights how much to complete each day so you don't lose that award!

Winners of monthly Activity challenges have one thing in common: they keep their eye on the prize.

9 facts you might find interesting about ActivityChamp:

1.ASTONISHING SIMPLICITY

ActivityChamp is so simple to use that it might seem like a missing feature of Apple's Activity app.

2. ABSOLUTE PRIVACY

ActivityChamp does not collect, save or transmit any of your data. It wont even ask you for all the Health reading permissions upfront. Just one at a time.

3. EFFORTLESS TRACKING

It only takes a couple of seconds to set up your challenge, and for the rest of the month you can just stay active and check ActivityChamp whenever you feel like it.

4. ALWAYS UP-TO-DATE

Every time you switch back to ActivityChamp, fresh insights will already be waiting for you. That's Home screen material right there.

5. YOUR SECRET TO SUCCESS

Lose weight by tracking calories. Get rich by tracking spending. And get your shiny Activity challenge awards by tracking your progress.

6. NO CHEATING

Its not cheating if it saves you from using a calculator or sitting down in front of a spreadsheet (yeah, some of us did that).

7. SMALL FOOTPRINT

At 3MB in size and always very low on the battery usage list, this is one of the last apps you'll reach for when cleaning up your iPhone.

8. PLEDGE OF SUPPORT

Any new monthly challenges that Apple adds via iOS/WatchOS updates will be supported in ActivityChamp as free updates

(Until Activity app renders ActivityChamp obsolete, that is.)

9. NOT TESTED ON ANIMALS

Tested on real people. However, a certain golden retriever did get a lot more walks during alpha and beta testing. She did not mind one bit.