Active 1 (Galaxy Watch/Android Wear) for Android

By Anup Rode $0.99

Developer's Description

Active 1 watch face designed in simplicity and focus on usability.

Important:

Needed to install the WatchMaker Premium v3.6 or higher in order to use this watch face. WatchMaker Premium application can be downloaded from here: http://goo.gl/FMxUfY

Installation:

- Make sure you have the WatchMaker Premium app installed on your smartphone

- Install Active 1 watch face from Google Play Store

- Open WatchMaker Premium app, tap on My Watches tab.

- Select Active 1 watch face then tap Set Watchface button

- To use this watch face on the Samsung Gear/Galaxy Watch device, you will first need to install WatchMaker Companion for Gear S2 & S3 app from Samsung Galaxy Apps.

WatchMaker Settings:

- Samsung Gear S2/S3 step counter: open Settings->Watch->Step Count Source for Gear S2/S3.

Supported Watches:

- Huawei Watch

- Samsung Gear S2/S3/Galaxy Watch

- Moto 360

- Hugo Boss Touch

- LG Watch Sport

- New Balance RunIQ

- Movado Connect

- Montblanc Summit

- ZTE Quartz

- Diesel On

- Casio Pro Trek Smart

- Michael Kors Access

- Emporio Armani EA

- Nixon Mission

- Fossil Q Marshal

- TAG Heuer Connected

- Asus ZenWatch 3

- Ticwatch S/E

- And many more round Wear OS based smartwatch and Tizen Wearable OS based smartwatch

Get a wide range of beautiful watch face for Samsung Gear/Galaxy Watch and Wear OS by Google based smartwatch. Simple, stylish, minimalist, modern and plenty new high quality watch faces are waiting to be discovered.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
