Active 1 watch face designed in simplicity and focus on usability.

Important:

Needed to install the WatchMaker Premium v3.6 or higher in order to use this watch face. WatchMaker Premium application can be downloaded from here: http://goo.gl/FMxUfY

Installation:

- Make sure you have the WatchMaker Premium app installed on your smartphone

- Install Active 1 watch face from Google Play Store

- Open WatchMaker Premium app, tap on My Watches tab.

- Select Active 1 watch face then tap Set Watchface button

- To use this watch face on the Samsung Gear/Galaxy Watch device, you will first need to install WatchMaker Companion for Gear S2 & S3 app from Samsung Galaxy Apps.

WatchMaker Settings:

- Samsung Gear S2/S3 step counter: open Settings->Watch->Step Count Source for Gear S2/S3.

Supported Watches:

- Huawei Watch

- Samsung Gear S2/S3/Galaxy Watch

- Moto 360

- Hugo Boss Touch

- LG Watch Sport

- New Balance RunIQ

- Movado Connect

- Montblanc Summit

- ZTE Quartz

- Diesel On

- Casio Pro Trek Smart

- Michael Kors Access

- Emporio Armani EA

- Nixon Mission

- Fossil Q Marshal

- TAG Heuer Connected

- Asus ZenWatch 3

- Ticwatch S/E

- And many more round Wear OS based smartwatch and Tizen Wearable OS based smartwatch

