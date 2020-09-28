Sign in to add and modify your software
Active 1 watch face designed in simplicity and focus on usability.
Important:
Needed to install the WatchMaker Premium v3.6 or higher in order to use this watch face. WatchMaker Premium application can be downloaded from here: http://goo.gl/FMxUfY
Installation:
- Make sure you have the WatchMaker Premium app installed on your smartphone
- Install Active 1 watch face from Google Play Store
- Open WatchMaker Premium app, tap on My Watches tab.
- Select Active 1 watch face then tap Set Watchface button
- To use this watch face on the Samsung Gear/Galaxy Watch device, you will first need to install WatchMaker Companion for Gear S2 & S3 app from Samsung Galaxy Apps.
WatchMaker Settings:
- Samsung Gear S2/S3 step counter: open Settings->Watch->Step Count Source for Gear S2/S3.
Supported Watches:
- Huawei Watch
- Samsung Gear S2/S3/Galaxy Watch
- Moto 360
- Hugo Boss Touch
- LG Watch Sport
- New Balance RunIQ
- Movado Connect
- Montblanc Summit
- ZTE Quartz
- Diesel On
- Casio Pro Trek Smart
- Michael Kors Access
- Emporio Armani EA
- Nixon Mission
- Fossil Q Marshal
- TAG Heuer Connected
- Asus ZenWatch 3
- Ticwatch S/E
- And many more round Wear OS based smartwatch and Tizen Wearable OS based smartwatch
