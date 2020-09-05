Join or Sign In

ActionVoip | Cheap calls to India for Android

By Finarea Free

Developer's Description

By Finarea

Take action now and keep your money where it belongs: in your pocket. Start using the ActionVoip app to make sure you take advantage of the low rates for calls and sms text messages worldwide!

You can make VOIP calls with the ActionVoip app on your android mobile phone, through your wifi or 3G connection. And even if you do not have a very strong internet connection, you can call your friends and relatives through a Local Access or a CallBack call.

So make sure you install the ActionVoip app now and start saving with those cheap calls.

For instance you can call these destinations:

You can create a ActionVoip username in the app, if you do not have one already.

Key Features:

- Great sound quality!

- Low rates for both calls and text messages

- Use your android phone's contacts

- Easy to use

Using our app as a default dialer may interfere with dialing 911 emergency services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.73

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 7.73

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

