The new App from Acqua dellElba, the artisanal perfume manufacturing brand from Isola dElba, invites you to relive every day the essence of the sea.

Download the Acqua dellElba App to enter a world of perfumes for men and women inspired by the emotions and sensations of the sea, of home fragrances bringing to your rooms all of the emotions of a seaside holiday, of bathroom products capable of soothing your body just as the waves of the sea do, of fabrics and accessories meant to help you relive at any moment the feeling of well-being provided by a relaxing vacation.

In the AUGMENTED REALITY section, you will be able to point your camera at the Acqua dellElba logo to experience augmented reality guiding you through the world of this unique artisanal perfume manufacturing brand. You can also take a quick test to help you discover, among all of Acqua dellElbas fragrances, the one which most suits your personality, your way of enjoying the sea, and your favourite olfactive families.

The EVENTS section will keep you constantly updated on events and sponsors, not only on the Island, but also throughout Italy, Europe and the rest of the world.

During your vacations on Elba, you will receive information and updates on musical concerts, beach or nightclub parties, encounters, literary awards, sporting events and festivals.

Indeed, Acqua dellElba has always supported events which help turn Isola dElba into an interesting destination not just because of its natural beauty, but also because of the vivaciousness of the events it is capable to host.

Downloading the Acqua dellElba App, you will be able not only to receive information about all the events, but also to join them: indeed, in all of the events we sponsor, we always reserve a couple of tickets for members of our Community.

Perfumer for a Day is one of our most popular events that takes place every summer week in our laboratory in Marciana Marina. This experience allows you to share the emotion of creating one of our fragrances with your own hands.

The MAPS section performs multiple tasks. Firstly, thanks to geolocation, it will enable you to discover the closest Acqua dellElba shops, from our flagship stores on the Island and the main touristic capitals of Italy to the extensive network of perfumeries and shops distributing our perfumes, home fragrances and other creations.

Secondly, the map is structured to allow you to immediately locate and navigate to the closest events you are most interested in.

Lastly, through the activation of geolocation, the Acqua dellElba App can also reach you with push notifications, updating you about the most interesting Acqua dellElba events in your area.

To conclude, the INBOX section is the heart of communications aimed at members of our Community who downloaded the Acqua dellElba App. By activating notifications, you will receive information concerning the world of Acqua dellElba: you will know about our products first-hand even before they are released on the market, read what the media says about us, discover which events we are in the process of organising, see the backstage of photographic reportages.

The most important thing, however, is surely the possibility of being among the first to receive useful information regarding promotions reserved to members of our Community: we are constantly working on these, and it will be our pleasure to promptly notify you about them!

Through its new App, Acqua dellElba is opening a new communications channel for all the people who love its creations: small artisanal masterpieces created with care and attention to detail, respecting values such as authenticity, connection with local territory, and love for a truly unique Island. As well as, of course, a profound respect for the sea, whose essence we are trying to encapsulate, day after day.