Aloe vera gel helps stimulate the production of collagen in the skin, which reduces the appearance of scarring. It soothes sunburns. Aloe vera gel is known for its cooling, soothing properties, and it feels amazing on your skin when you're suffering from a sunburn.

Aloe vera is kind of the hero of the botanical world. Its full of vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory compounds that give healing relief from irritation the only thing it cant do is shoot lasers from its eyes. But is it safe for your face?

The short answer: Absotutely (to quote Leslie Knope). But you need to use it the right way. Heres why aloe vera deserves a prominent spot in your medicine cabinet.