The Best of Goal Setting & Tracking with a pleasing design and combine the to-do list function. Help you maximize to starts achieving your dream with countdown widget to reminder your goal, important event and everything that you want.

Start Achieving Your Dreams Today!

Free - Download Achieve now

APP FEATURES

Easy to learn and use in the iOS.

Customizable Nice inspirational background for each event (background in app)

Supports countdown to events and counting up once they arrive.

Seven default categories in your life. (Event, Healthy, Finance, Jobs, Relationship, Spiritual, Holiday)

Voice memos to record your purpose and speech

Set your favorite or important goal as cover

Ability to sort events by time

Customizable position show for each event

Share your target to your friend on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and via emails or text messages.

Share or save your goal into a device and cloud service.

Don't miss important goal by Today widget extension

Choose your own picture background to becoming the person you want to be with best photo editor tools.

Customize background can zoom-in, zoom-out

Can change text color

Notifications remind event.

If you have any question or need some help please contract us at

http://balance360.weebly.com/contact.html

Thank you for everyone who's downloaded and support.