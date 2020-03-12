X

Take a photo of printed text, and this app extracts the text and translates it for you.

More than 100 languages supported.

*Free trail of 6 images and/or 12 translations.*

[Uses]

1. Travel: Translate sign boards, menus while traveling.

2. Work: Convert office/government documents to text and then share over email, or translate it to a language you understand.

3. Study: Convert documents to shareable text.

4. Learn: Image to text translation helps in learning languages.

Usage of deep learning OCR technology, makes this app more accurate than competitors - try it yourself ;)

Note: App needs internet connection. Handwriting recognition isn't supported.

Standard Google Play refund policies apply (that is, currently, refunds are accepted within 48 hours of purchase*).

* could be changed by Google in the future

What's new in version 2.13.0

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 2.13.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
