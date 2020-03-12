Take a photo of printed text, and this app extracts the text and translates it for you.

More than 100 languages supported.

*Free trail of 6 images and/or 12 translations.*

[Uses]

1. Travel: Translate sign boards, menus while traveling.

2. Work: Convert office/government documents to text and then share over email, or translate it to a language you understand.

3. Study: Convert documents to shareable text.

4. Learn: Image to text translation helps in learning languages.

Usage of deep learning OCR technology, makes this app more accurate than competitors - try it yourself ;)

Note: App needs internet connection. Handwriting recognition isn't supported.

Standard Google Play refund policies apply (that is, currently, refunds are accepted within 48 hours of purchase*).

* could be changed by Google in the future