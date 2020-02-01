Ace Launcher, a useful launcher for you! Free,Smart,New is the slogan for it. Brand new launcher theme for galaxy phone.

Want to make your phone smarter, more personalized and efficient?

Ace Launcher can be the exact app you need.

Ace Launcher 2019 gives your phone a new look every day with different launcher themes. Meanwhile, it offers important features including phone booster, junk cleaner, battery saver and CPU cooler. You just need one launcher.

Customization Center

- Free beautiful themes: Weekly updated collection of distinctive and fancy launcher themes and icon packs for you

- 3D live wallpapers: No more boring backgrounds! In Ace Launcher, you can find cooler live wallpapers with different effects. In Ace Launcher, we offer 3D effect live wallpaper, parallax wallpapers, live wallpapers with ripple effect.

- A large collection of keyboard themes: Besides launchers themes, wallpapers and icon packs, you can also find awesome keyboard themes in Ace Launcher to bring fun to typing.

Phone Optimization

- 1-Tap booster: clean up memory and boost your phone.

- Junk cleaner: clean junk for more storage space

- Battery saver: Ace launcher can protect your battery for better performance

-CPU coolerStop high power consumptionsave power in seconds.

Smart Launcher

- Customizable home screen layout: you can pick your favorite home screen layout grid and customize home screen icons and fonts to match your personal style.

- Awesome 3D transition effects: Different scroll and transition effects to choose from

- Smart folder: Your apps will stay organized in different smart folders, so you dont have to organize them yourself.

-Smart gestures: Swipe up, swipe down, swipe left, swipe right, double tap. You can also use one or two fingers gestures. By using gestures, you can do your task easily and fast. You will set your power button free just by double tapping home screen to lock screen. At the same time, you can set gestures to match your personal habits.

Detailed and Accurate Weather

-This smart launcher offers 24-hour forecasts

- 15-day weather forecasts is also provided in this efficient launcher

- AQI (air quality index)

- Fancy weather and clock widgets on home screen

Handy Search

- Quick search for apps

- Quick search for contacts

- Quick search for messages

- Web search

- Support different search engines

Privacy Protection

- Hide apps: Hide private apps to protect your privacy

- App lock: Lock important apps like social apps, messaging apps and credit card app.

Tips:

How to uninstall Ace Launcher:

If you dont like Ace Launcher, you can long press home screen, tap Ace Settings, tap About and choose Uninstall Ace Launcher.

Well appreciate it if you can give us some advice and suggestions before you uninstall Ace Launcher.

This app uses the Device Administrator permissionfor locking screen.

Contact:

chenxueqing@amberweather.com