Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Accurate weather forecast : Local & global for Android

By The weather app studio Free

Developer's Description

By The weather app studio

Your local weather app, available wherever you are! weather forecasts can help you to prepare your days and weeks without surprise, hurricane, storm, and local weather forecast temperatures.

Get updates live hourly weather forecast accurate information. its very simple to get the local weather in your current location or many locations. weather forecast conditions provides current local weather forecast, provide weather forecasts global world and temperature in celsius and fahrenheit, with sunset sunrise time of your city.

Weather forecast Local, National & global

Weather forecast app also provides local conditions, seasonal allergy, cold temperature, visibility, humidity, distance in real-time and with different unites. track atmospheric pressure, strom or hurricane in many locations on home screen, with location manager, you can add Boston weather, Tokyo weather, South korea weather, london, madrid or toronto.

Weather forecast app has a lot of features :

100% Free.

Weather Real-Time Local conditions & global Weather

Current weather, weather for the day Minute-by-minute & hourly and next 7 days weather forecast.

Global. weather accurate in any places, ex: Paris weather, london weather, New york weather, Chicago weather

Follow the Air Quality Index - Assess air pollution, humidity, the air pressure,wind speed

dew point, rain, precipitation, atmosphere pressure, visibility, storm, sunrise sunset, stormshield

Detect your location by WIFI or GPS.

Weather blue notifications. You can turn off this feature if you dont like.

Weather Clock: beautiful Weather clock widget in real-time, weather forecasts,

Weather Widgets : beautiful widgets screen home weather forecasts,

Customize your theme weather forecast today :

Local: Access to reports local weather conditions,

Style : Dark / white

Pressure Units: mbar, bar, psi, inHg, mmHg

Weather Widgets

Wind Units: m/s, mph, km/h

Rain / Storm warning 30 minutes in advance

Planning for work (bad weather warning)

Upcoming features

Outdoor weather planning (cycling, running, picnics ...)

We will try our my best to make this daily weather forecast app better and better.

If you have any questions, please contact us via email: support@ibento.ma

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.5

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 3.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now