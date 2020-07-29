Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa on the beautiful island of Barbados.
Take the opportunity to enhance your travel experience by installing the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge iPhone app.
The Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge iPhone app showcases the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa highlights, amenities and special deals and offerings as well as the finest local attractions and dining hotspots within the island of Barbados.
The Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge mobile iPhone app includes:
New and current hotel information including unique hotel amenities and services
Hotel Dining menus, special dining offers and meeting charts
Includes latest dining menus for the best local restaurants in the island of Barbados
Local Maps and directions available for local island attractions in Barbados
Access to Restaurant Videos, Menus, Reviews and Dining Reservations
We hope you enjoy your stay with us while visiting the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa and the island of Barbados.