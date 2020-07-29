Join or Sign In

Accra Beach Hotel & Spa for iOS

By Daniel White

By Daniel White

Welcome to the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa on the beautiful island of Barbados.

Take the opportunity to enhance your travel experience by installing the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge iPhone app.

The Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge iPhone app showcases the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa highlights, amenities and special deals and offerings as well as the finest local attractions and dining hotspots within the island of Barbados.

The Accra Beach Hotel & Spa virtual concierge mobile iPhone app includes:

New and current hotel information including unique hotel amenities and services

Hotel Dining menus, special dining offers and meeting charts

Includes latest dining menus for the best local restaurants in the island of Barbados

Local Maps and directions available for local island attractions in Barbados

Access to Restaurant Videos, Menus, Reviews and Dining Reservations

We hope you enjoy your stay with us while visiting the Accra Beach Hotel & Spa and the island of Barbados.

version 1.2

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.2

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
