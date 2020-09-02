Join or Sign In

Accessory Demo 2.3.x Plugin for Android

By Microchip Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Microchip Technology

This demo provides a simple example on how to interface from an Android device to an accessory using the Open Accessory framework added in v2.3.4 and v3.1 versions of the Android OS. The demo controls 8 LEDs on the board by touching the LED pictures on the screen, indicates the push button status of the board, and provides a percentage indication of the potentiometer. This demo also only shows how to use the host mode accessory implementation using the API10 com.android.future.usb library. This version works only for v2.3.x devices (API10).

The firmware, documentation, and additional information are available at www.microchip.com/android.

Version 1.4:

* Fixed issue where data from the Android device was sent twice to the Accessory (introduced in v1.3)

Version 1.3:

* Workaround issue where Read() call does not throw exception upon close. This allows the use of orientation changes, back button, and home button

* Requires new firmware to take advantage of these features. Firmware will be available in October at www.microchip.com/mal in the v2011-10 release.

Version 1.2:

* Added Japanese, Chinese, and Korean Localization support.

* disabled LED buttons when accessory is not attached.

Version 1.1:

* Supports host mode accessories only.

* Works on Android devices running either v2.3.x (API10) devices only.

* Checks for libraries at run time to avoid NoClassDefFound errors when com.android.future.usb library is missing on target devices.

Version 1.0:

* Initial revision

What's new in version 1.4

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 2.3.3 - 2.3.4

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
