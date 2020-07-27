Join or Sign In

Access Dots - iOS 14 cam/mic access indicators! for Android

By IJP Free

Developer's Description

By IJP

Did you know that once you grant access to your phone's camera or microphone to any third-party App, they can use it silently in the background?

And do you feel envious about the new iOS 14's privacy feature - shows an indicator whenever camera or microphone is accessed?

Presenting Access Dots for Android, supporting all the way down to Android 7.0!

Access Dots, adds the same iOS 14 style indicators (few pixels light up as a dot) to the top right (default) corner of your screen whenever any third-party App uses your phone's camera or microphone. Access Dots will be visible even on your lockscreen!

Configuring the App is as simple as enabling the Access Dots Accessibility Service (Toggle switch in the App > (More) Downloaded Services/Installed Services > Access Dots > Enable). By default the App is configured to show iOS 14 style colored access dots - green for camera access, orange for microphone access. The App itself does not request for camera or microphone access.

Access Dots is in early BETA, under development, so far it has the following features:

Display Access Dots whenever phone's camera/microphone is engaged by a third-party App.

Maintain an Access Log, which can be accessed from the App's main settings screen. The Access Log shows when the camera/microphone was accessed, which App was in foreground at the time of access initiation and how long did the access last.

Assign any color to either of the Access Dots.

On Android 10+, Access Dots by default sticks beside your camera cutout (if your device has.) You can configure the location of Access Dots to the point of specifying X/Y coordinates.

The size of Access Dots can be adjusted.

While it's free to change the Access Dots' color to whatever you want, consider making a donation to support the development and have access to few extra configurations like changing the 'size' of the dot or its location on the screen. :)

Note: Please make sure the App is whitelisted under any kind of optimization setting your device has, if the App is killed from background by the System, you may have to restart phone to get the Access Dots active again.

Full Specifications

What's new in version AD_2.0_Beta

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version AD_2.0_Beta

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

