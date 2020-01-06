X

Academy.19 for Android

Developer's Description

The full program for Academy 2019 Orlando, October 23-27 is at your fingertips.

Search the program by keyword, author, session number and more

View all lectures, workshops, symposia and special events

Access session handouts

View abstracts for posters and papers

Create your own schedule

View room locations

Access full exhibitor information

Learn more about our featured keynote and guest presenters by checking out their profiles.

Message other logged in attendees to engage with.

Join the social conversation on Twitter

Receive alerts for up-to-the-minute information and any changes.

Discover Orlando restaurants, shopping and more

Note: During use, the app will ask for device permissions. This permission request is triggered by a requirement to understand your phone state and if you have a data connection. We do not collect or track this information - the app simply needs some basic information from your OS to run. Downloaded data updates, your personal notes or stars, or your login credentials require the app to have permissions to protected storage.

