Academics is a leading education recruitment agency, specialising in the recruitment of permanent, long term and daily supply teachers and education support staff for vacancies in Childrens Nurseries, Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and Further Education establishments. We also have a dedicated team who work with both Mainstream and Specialist schools for Special Educational Needs.
Our experienced teams of consultants have a combination of education and private sector knowledge that has established Academics reputation as one of the countries leading and most professional agencies within education recruitment.
Our dedication to providing Continuity into the Classroom has promoted the development of strong partnerships with schools and colleges throughout the UK and internationally.
Academics work within the following sectors within Education;
Nurseries
Primary Schools
Secondary School
Further Education Establishments
Specialised and Mainstream SEN
Academics has a network of offices throughout the UK;
London and the Home Counties
South East
South and South West
Midlands
East Anglia
North East
North West
Yorkshire and the Humber
We have opportunities for the following;
Teachers
Teaching Assistants
Cover Supervisors
Nursery Nurses
Learning Support Assistants
Tutors
Administration Support
Administrators
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.