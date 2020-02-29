X

Academics is a leading education recruitment agency, specialising in the recruitment of permanent, long term and daily supply teachers and education support staff for vacancies in Childrens Nurseries, Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and Further Education establishments. We also have a dedicated team who work with both Mainstream and Specialist schools for Special Educational Needs.

Our experienced teams of consultants have a combination of education and private sector knowledge that has established Academics reputation as one of the countries leading and most professional agencies within education recruitment.

Our dedication to providing Continuity into the Classroom has promoted the development of strong partnerships with schools and colleges throughout the UK and internationally.

Academics work within the following sectors within Education;

Nurseries

Primary Schools

Secondary School

Further Education Establishments

Specialised and Mainstream SEN

Academics has a network of offices throughout the UK;

London and the Home Counties

South East

South and South West

Midlands

East Anglia

North East

North West

Yorkshire and the Humber

We have opportunities for the following;

Teachers

Teaching Assistants

Cover Supervisors

Nursery Nurses

Learning Support Assistants

Tutors

Administration Support

Administrators

