We are excited to launch the first of its kind video conferencing solution which enables you to do a face-face video chat with our lawyers on our App.
Our App contains everything you might need in case of a motor vehicle accident emergency.
App Features
- Accident Site Evidence Collection Kit
- Emergency Services Locator
- Flash Light
- Invaluable FAQ section containing important information about the appropriate procedures to prepare for and handle any moving vehicle accident
- Pain Journal
- Expense Tracker