We are excited to launch the first of its kind video conferencing solution which enables you to do a face-face video chat with our lawyers on our App.

Our App contains everything you might need in case of a motor vehicle accident emergency.

App Features

- Accident Site Evidence Collection Kit

- Emergency Services Locator

- Flash Light

- Invaluable FAQ section containing important information about the appropriate procedures to prepare for and handle any moving vehicle accident

- Pain Journal

- Expense Tracker