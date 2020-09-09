Join or Sign In

Abdullah Matrood Full Quran Offline Read & Listen for Android

Developer's Description

Abdullah Al Matrood Full Quran MP3 Offline READ & LISTEN. Quran Read and Listen Offline

Download this app to enjoy complete Quran Read and Listen voice of Sheikh Abdullah Al Matrood. This abdullah matrood offline app works without net. Abdullah Al Matrood mp3.

Holy Quran READ AND LISTEN Abdallah Matroud Offline

Abdullah Matrood is one of the most known Saudi reciters of the Holy Qur'an.

Abdullah Matroods recitations are broadcasted regularly in many TV Channels and radio stations of the Arab world.

Abdallah Matroud had participated to numerous events and meetings of different subjects like The Human Creation, Alfarouqs Biography, Moses story, Firawn story sheikh abdullah al matrood full quran

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
