About Sheikh Abdulbasit Abdussamad:

Qari Abdul-Basit Abdus-Samad (19271988) (Arabic; ),(Kurd; Ebdulbasit Ebdussemed), was a renowned Egyptian Qari (reciter of the Qur'an). As such, many modern reciters try to imitate his style. The Qari had won three world Qira'at competitions in the early 1970s. Abdus-Samad was one of the first huffaz to make commercial recordings of his recitations, and the first president of the Reciters' Union in Egypt.

In 1950, he came to Cairo where Muslims in many mosques were captivated by his recitations. On one occasion, when he was reciting verses from Surah al-Ahzab, he was requested to recite for longer than his allotted 10 minutes by the audience, and he continued to recite for over an hour and a half; his listeners were captivated by his mastery of pitch, tone and the rules of tajweed (Qur'anic recitation).

Travels:

Abdul-Samad travelled extensively outside Egypt; in 1961, he recited at the Badshahi Masjid, in Lahore, Pakistan as well as reciting in one of the biggest Tablighi Madrasa's in Bangladesh, the Hathazari Madrasa in Chittagong. He visited Indonesia (1964/1965 ), Jakarta, and recited the Qur'an in that country's biggest Mosque. The audience filled the entire room of the mosque, including the frontyard; about a 1/4 of a million people were hearing his recitation till dawn. Also in Pekalongan (city of Batik ), he recited at the Masjid Jame' (Masjid Kauman), His recitation captivated the audience. He also recited for more than two hours at the Darul Uloom Deoband's 100 years celebration in the early 1980s where scholars from all over the world were present in the thousands. In 1987, whilst on a visit to America, Abdus-Samad related a story from one trip he made to the Soviet Union, with then Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Naser.

Abdus-Samad was asked to recite for some leaders of the Soviet party. Abdus-Samad recounts that four to five of his listeners from the Communist Party were in tears on hearing the recitation, although they didn't understand what was being recited, but they cried, touched by the Qur'an.

Indira Gandhi, an Indian prime minister and political leader always felt touched by his recitation and would stop alongside to appreciate his recitation.

Illness and Death:

The circumstances of his death are unknown. However, there are rumors stating he died either from diabetes or an acute hepatitis. The exact date of his death has been confirmed to be on Wednesday, November 30, 1988, and he is survived by his three sons (from oldest to the youngest): Yasir, Hisham, and Tariq. Following his father's footsteps, Yasir also became a Qari. Referenced (Wikipedia)

